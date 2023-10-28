The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) are 20.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The game has a point total set at 48.5.

James Madison is averaging 399.9 yards per game offensively this season (62nd in the FBS), and is giving up 326.6 yards per game (28th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Old Dominion ranks 92nd in the FBS (358.6 total yards per game) and 68th defensively (372.0 total yards allowed per contest).

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -20.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

James Madison Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Dukes have been a top-25 unit over the last three contests with 287.7 total yards surrendered per game (25th-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 388.7 total yards per game (-52-worst).

Over the Dukes' last three games, they rank 79th in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (15.0 points per game allowed).

Although James Madison ranks -70-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (258.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 258.0 passing yards per game (76th-ranked).

While the Dukes are -21-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three contests (130.7), they rank best on defense (29.0 rushing yards allowed) over that stretch.

The Dukes have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In James Madison's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

James Madison games have hit the over on three of seven occasions (42.9%).

James Madison has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

James Madison has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

The Dukes have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,696 yards (242.3 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 443 rushing yards on 100 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 149 yards (21.3 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 60 times for 279 yards (39.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's 549 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has totaled 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has reeled in 31 passes while averaging 65.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 168 yards, an average of 24.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Jalen Green leads the team with 13.0 sacks, and also has 12.0 TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.

James Madison's leading tackler, Aiden Fisher, has 48 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Francis Meehan has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

