Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Poole put up 18 points and five assists in a 143-120 loss against the Pacers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Poole, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-122)

Over 22.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 113 points per contest last season, 11th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 44.4 boards per game.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.4.

On defense, the Grizzlies allowed 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 30 21 1 3 2 1 0 3/9/2023 34 22 3 4 2 0 1 1/25/2023 31 21 5 7 2 0 1 12/25/2022 29 32 3 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.