The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), with the 19th-ranked run offense in the country, will play the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Duke Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-5.5) 46 -225 +180
FanDuel Louisville (-6.5) 46.5 -230 +188

Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends

  • Louisville has compiled a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Duke has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Louisville & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Duke
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

