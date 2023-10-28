Our computer model predicts the Norfolk State Spartans will beat the Morgan State Bears on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at William 'Dick' Price Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Norfolk State (-2.7) 40.5 Norfolk State 22, Morgan State 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans won just two games against the spread last season.

Spartans games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Bears games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Norfolk State 21.6 27.1 25.0 30.5 20.2 25.8 Morgan State 13.0 23.0 12.3 19.7 13.7 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.