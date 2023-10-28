The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Monarchs will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-20.5) 48.5 -1400 +800 FanDuel James Madison (-20.5) 48.5 -1800 +920

Week 9 Odds

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Old Dominion has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

James Madison has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dukes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

