The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The game's point total is 48.5.

Offensively, James Madison ranks 62nd in the FBS with 399.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 28th in total defense (326.6 yards allowed per contest). With 358.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Old Dominion ranks 92nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 68th, allowing 372 total yards per game.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -20.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Old Dominion Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Monarchs are gaining 393.3 yards per game (-46-worst in college football) and allowing 373 (70th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Monarchs are scoring 26.7 points per game in their past three games (13th-worst in college football), and giving up 25 per game (10th-worst).

Old Dominion is accumulating 159 passing yards per game in its past three games (-81-worst in the country), and conceding 232 per game (-26-worst).

The Monarchs are 19th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (234.3), and 17th-worst in rushing yards allowed (141).

The Monarchs are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Old Dominion has gone over the total once.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Old Dominion has hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

This season, Old Dominion has been the underdog six times and won three of those games.

Old Dominion has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +800 odds on them winning this game.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has 1,026 passing yards, or 146.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.8% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 41 carries for 458 yards, or 65.4 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has racked up 361 yards (on 69 carries) with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has totaled 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 338 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has totaled 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Javon Harvey has racked up 225 reciving yards (32.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Jason Henderson, who paces the team in sacks and tackles, has recorded 2.5 sacks, eight TFL and 108 tackles.

LaMareon James has a team-high one interception to go along with 26 tackles and one pass defended.

