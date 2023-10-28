In the contest between the Campbell Fighting Camels and Richmond Spiders on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Fighting Camels to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Richmond vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-8.3) 55.5 Campbell 32, Richmond 24

Week 9 CAA Predictions

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders have won twice against the spread this year.

All four of the Spiders' games have gone over the point total this season.

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

Two of the Fighting Camels' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

Spiders vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 24.4 22 26 21.3 22.8 22.8 Campbell 37.3 29.1 27.3 30 44.8 28.5

