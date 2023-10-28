Richmond vs. Campbell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the contest between the Campbell Fighting Camels and Richmond Spiders on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Fighting Camels to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Richmond vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Campbell (-8.3)
|55.5
|Campbell 32, Richmond 24
Week 9 CAA Predictions
- Albany (NY) vs Maine
- Stony Brook vs Villanova
- NC A&T vs Hampton
- Monmouth vs William & Mary
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- The Spiders have won twice against the spread this year.
- All four of the Spiders' games have gone over the point total this season.
Campbell Betting Info (2023)
- The Fighting Camels have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.
- Two of the Fighting Camels' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).
Spiders vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Richmond
|24.4
|22
|26
|21.3
|22.8
|22.8
|Campbell
|37.3
|29.1
|27.3
|30
|44.8
|28.5
