The Richmond Spiders (5-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a CAA battle.

Richmond ranks 94th in total offense (312.1 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (333.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Campbell's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FCS with 37.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 29.1 points per game, which ranks 82nd.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins

Richmond vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond vs. Campbell Key Statistics

Richmond Campbell 312.1 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.1 (23rd) 333.6 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (100th) 114.4 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.7 (50th) 197.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.4 (14th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has thrown for 871 yards (108.9 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has racked up 419 yards on 88 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Milan Howard has carried the ball 38 times for 152 yards (19 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's 608 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 48 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 17 passes for 214 yards (26.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brooks Heagarty's six grabs have turned into 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has compiled 1,900 yards (271.4 ypg) while completing 74.9% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 124 yards with three touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has rushed for 414 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also tacked on 11 catches, totaling 112 yards.

Lamagea McDowell has racked up 70 carries and totaled 291 yards with five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has registered 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 465 (66.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has 38 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 391 yards (55.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chaney Fitzgerald's 33 targets have resulted in 34 catches for 366 yards and two touchdowns.

