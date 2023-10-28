New Zealand and South Africa take the field in a 2023 Rugby World Cup match for one of many compelling matchups on the rugby slate on Saturday.

Watch rugby action on ESPN+!

Rugby Streaming Live Today

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: New Zealand vs South Africa

League: 2023 Rugby World Cup

2023 Rugby World Cup Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with rugby action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!