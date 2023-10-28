Tyus Jones plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Jones put up 16 points and six assists in a 143-120 loss versus the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-128)

Over 13.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113 points per game last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 44.4 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.