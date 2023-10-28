ACC foes match up when the Miami Hurricanes (5-2) and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami (FL) has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking ninth-best in total offense (481.9 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (313.6 yards allowed per game). Virginia ranks 88th with 361.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 94th with 395.6 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Virginia Miami (FL) 361.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.9 (20th) 395.6 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (17th) 117.9 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.9 (23rd) 243.4 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.0 (25th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has put up 923 passing yards, or 131.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with six interceptions.

Perris Jones has run for 302 yards on 55 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has racked up 241 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 114 yards and two scores.

Malik Washington paces his squad with 783 receiving yards on 56 receptions with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has put up a 431-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 55 targets.

Sackett Wood Jr. has racked up 123 reciving yards (17.6 ypg) this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 1,721 yards passing for Miami (FL), completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 452 yards on 72 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Donald Chaney Jr. has carried the ball 73 times for 375 yards (53.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in 54 catches for 600 yards (85.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jacolby George has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 467 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbie Young has a total of 394 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 29 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

