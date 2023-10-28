Virginia vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1200
|+680
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Virginia has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
