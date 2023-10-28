The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Miami (FL) has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (19.1 points allowed per game). With 361.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Virginia ranks 88th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 93rd, giving up 395.6 total yards per contest.

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -18.5 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -1100 +700

Virginia Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cavaliers are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 398.3 yards per game (-41-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 365 (63rd-ranked).

In their past three games, the Cavaliers are putting up 27.3 points per game (23rd-worst in college football) and allowing 22.3 per game (87th).

In its past three games, Virginia has thrown for 229 yards per game (19th-worst in the country), and given up 200.7 through the air (97th).

In their past three games, the Cavaliers have rushed for 169.3 yards per game (96th in college football), and allowed 164.3 on the ground (-29-worst).

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 1-2 overall.

In Virginia's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Four of Virginia's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Virginia has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Virginia has entered two games this season as the underdog by +700 or more and is in those contests.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has 923 passing yards, or 131.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with six interceptions.

Perris Jones has rushed for 302 yards on 55 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has racked up 241 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 114 yards and two scores.

Malik Washington has racked up 783 receiving yards on 56 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has put together a 431-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 55 targets.

Sackett Wood Jr.'s 11 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 123 yards.

Kameron Butler paces the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 20 tackles.

Virginia's leading tackler, Jonas Sanker, has 59 tackles and one TFL this year.

Josh Ahern has a team-high one interception to go along with 11 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended.

