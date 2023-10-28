William & Mary vs. Monmouth Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Monmouth Hawks and William & Mary Tribe match up at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hawks. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Monmouth (-6.7)
|49.0
|Monmouth 28, William & Mary 21
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe have one win against the spread this year.
- Two of the Tribe's five games have hit the over.
Monmouth Betting Info (2022)
- The Hawks covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.
- Hawks games hit the over eight out of 11 times last year.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tribe vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|William & Mary
|20.4
|16.4
|25.0
|14.3
|17.0
|18.0
|Monmouth
|35.6
|26.1
|47.0
|20.7
|27.0
|30.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.