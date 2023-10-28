The William & Mary Tribe (4-3) and the Monmouth Hawks (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in a battle of CAA opponents.

William & Mary ranks 93rd in points scored this year (20.4 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 16.4 points allowed per game. Monmouth's defense ranks 58th in the FCS with 26.1 points allowed per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by posting 35.6 points per game.

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

William & Mary Monmouth 360.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.9 (19th) 261.7 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.7 (46th) 235.7 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.1 (21st) 124.6 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (29th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 867 yards (123.9 ypg) to lead William & Mary, completing 56.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 286 rushing yards on 60 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Malachi Imoh has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 602 yards (86.0 per game) with one score. He has also caught 14 passes for 122 yards.

Bronson Yoder has collected 408 yards on 77 attempts, scoring four times.

JT Mayo's team-high 202 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Hollis Mathis has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 127 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray leads Monmouth with 1,650 yards on 142-of-225 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Shirden, has carried the ball 151 times for 922 yards (131.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Sone Ntoh has racked up 295 yards on 36 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Dymere Miller has collected 57 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 698 (99.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has five touchdowns.

Assanti Kearney has put together a 332-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 29 targets.

TJ Speight's 14 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 163 yards.

