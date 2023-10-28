Wizards vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) square off against the Washington Wizards (0-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|227.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington played 36 games last season that ended with over 227.5 points.
- The Wizards average over/under last season was 227.5, which equals the total for this matchup.
- The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last year.
- Washington was underdogs 55 times last season and won 18, or 32.7%, of those games.
- Last season, the Wizards won 17 of their 51 games, or 33.3%, when they were an underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for Washington.
Wizards vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Wizards had better results away (20-20-0) than at home (19-22-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Washington's games finished over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%) last season.
- The Wizards' 113.2 points per game were only 0.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies gave up.
- When scoring more than 113 points, Washington went 27-13 versus the spread and 25-15 overall.
Wizards vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)
|Wizards
|Grizzlies
|113.2
|116.9
|21
|8
|27-13
|29-16
|25-15
|37-8
|114.4
|113
|17
|11
|30-19
|30-19
|30-19
|37-12
