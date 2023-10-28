The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) take on the Washington Wizards (0-1) on October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on MNMT and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards shot at a 48.5% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.

Washington went 29-29 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.

The Wizards scored just 0.2 more points per game last year (113.2) than the Grizzlies gave up to opponents (113).

Washington went 25-15 last season when it scored more than 113 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Wizards averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (114.2) than on the road (112.1).

The Wizards gave up 114.6 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 away.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards drained fewer triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (37%) as well.

