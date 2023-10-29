Alexander Ovechkin will be among those in action Sunday when his Washington Capitals meet the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Ovechkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 19:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Ovechkin has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Ovechkin has a point in five of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of seven games this year, Ovechkin has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Ovechkin hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ovechkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 6 Points 3 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

