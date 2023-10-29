Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Sharks on October 29?
In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Aliaksei Protas to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 31 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
