Can we count on Beck Malenstyn lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the San Jose Sharks at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

Malenstyn is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

