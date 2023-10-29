How to Watch the Capitals vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (3-3-1) host the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1) -- who've lost eight in a row -- on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT to watch the Capitals and the Sharks meet.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 25 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Capitals' 14 total goals (two per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 25 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged just two goals per game (14 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|7
|2
|4
|6
|5
|3
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|7
|5
|0
|5
|3
|5
|51.5%
|John Carlson
|7
|1
|4
|5
|10
|6
|-
|Tom Wilson
|7
|1
|3
|4
|5
|8
|66.7%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|7
|0
|4
|4
|7
|4
|41.3%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 31 goals given up (3.9 per game) is 30th in the league.
- The Sharks have eight goals this season (one per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 30 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up only eight goals during that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|8
|1
|4
|5
|3
|5
|61.9%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|8
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|50%
|Thomas Bordeleau
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|54.7%
|William Eklund
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|37.5%
|Filip Zadina
|8
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|0%
