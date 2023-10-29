Sunday will feature a projected one-sided NHL contest between the home favorite Washington Capitals (3-3-1, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1, +180 moneyline odds) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Washington's matches have gone over 6 goals twice this season (in seven games).

The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Sharks have been an underdog in eight games this season, and did not pull off the upset in any of them.

Washington has never played a game this season shorter than -225 moneyline odds.

San Jose has been an underdog with +180 odds or longer eight times this season, and lost each of those games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.