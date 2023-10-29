The Chicago Bears (2-5) will look to upset the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 46 in the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Chargers taking on the Bears, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Chargers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Chargers have been winning two times and been knotted up four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing four points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have hit the gridiron for seven games this season, and they have led after the first quarter three times and have trailed four times.

2nd Quarter

The Chargers have won the second quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have won the second quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time in seven games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is allowing four points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In six games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bears have won that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Chargers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chargers have been winning after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in three games (0-3).

Through seven games this season, the Bears have had the lead after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half four times.

2nd Half

In six games this year, the Chargers have won the second half one time (0-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11.8 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (2-1), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

