Commanders vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) face a fellow NFC East foe when they visit the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField.
Before the Eagles square off against the Commanders, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|7
|43.5
|-350
|+260
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 43.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The average total for Washington's games this season is 40.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Commanders have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-4-0).
- The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Philadelphia's contests this year have an average total of 46.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Eagles are 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 6-1.
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Eagles vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|26.6
|4
|20.1
|17
|46.4
|4
|7
|Commanders
|20.0
|17
|27.1
|30
|40.9
|3
|7
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends
Commanders
- Washington has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- The Commanders have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- On offense, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.0 points per game) than overall (20.0). But on defense they are better (24.0 points allowed per game) than overall (27.1).
- The Eagles have put up a total of 45 more points than their opponents this year (6.5 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 50 points (7.1 per game).
Eagles
- Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- In its past three games, Philadelphia has not hit the over.
- The Eagles have outscored their opponents by a total of 45 points this season (6.5 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 50 points on the year (7.1 per game).
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.9
|42.0
|40.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|24.0
|22.3
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|47.7
|45.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.9
|26.7
|25.3
|ATS Record
|4-2-1
|1-1-1
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|3-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.