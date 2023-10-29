Will Curtis Samuel Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Curtis Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 8 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Samuel's stats below.
Entering Week 8, Samuel has 31 receptions for 310 yards -- 10.0 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 20 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.
Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Commanders this week:
- Cole Turner (LP/ankle): 8 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|31
|310
|116
|2
|10.0
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|7
|6
|65
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|4
|42
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|4
|25
|0
