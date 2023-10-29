Should you bet on John Carlson to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks face off on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 31 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

