Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 227.4 per game.

Thomas has 236 receiving yards on 23 grabs (32 targets), with two TDs, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Eagles

Thomas vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 19.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 19.3 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

Thomas will play against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles concede 227.4 passing yards per game.

The Eagles have the No. 28 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.7 per game).

Commanders Player Previews

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Thomas has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Thomas has 12.5% of his team's target share (32 targets on 256 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (70th in NFL).

Thomas has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 13.3% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Thomas has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

