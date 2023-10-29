Nicklas Backstrom and the Washington Capitals will meet the San Jose Sharks at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Backstrom interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nicklas Backstrom vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Backstrom Season Stats Insights

Backstrom has averaged 14:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Backstrom has yet to score a goal through seven games this season.

Backstrom has registered a point in one of seven games playedthis season.

Backstrom has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Backstrom hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Backstrom going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Backstrom Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 31 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

