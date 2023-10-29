In the Week 8 game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Sam Howell score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a TD)

Howell has 21 carries for 119 yards (17 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Howell has one rushing TD this season.

Sam Howell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0

