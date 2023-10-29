Will Sam Howell Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 8?
In the Week 8 game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Sam Howell score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a TD)
- Howell has 21 carries for 119 yards (17 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Howell has one rushing TD this season.
Sam Howell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
