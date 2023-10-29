The October 29 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) features a standoff at the QB position, with Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the important numbers below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Howell this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Howell vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 7 Games Played 7 65.2% Completion % 67.2% 1,749 (249.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,821 (260.1) 9 Touchdowns 9 7 Interceptions 8 119 (17) Rushing Yards (Per game) 274 (39.1) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Eagles have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (20.1 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia is 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,592) and 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (12).

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Eagles' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 62.9 rushing yards allowed per game and fourth in the league with 3.6 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 21st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 23rd at 61.9%.

Who comes out on top when the Eagles and the Commanders square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 249.5 yards

: Over/Under 249.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

This season, the Eagles are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (20.1 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (290.3 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia has allowed 1,592 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and rank seventh in yards allowed per pass attempt (6).

Against the run, the Eagles rank No. 1 in the NFL with 62.9 rushing yards allowed per contest. They rank fifth in rushing TDs allowed (three).

On defense, Philadelphia ranks 21st in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.9%. It is 23rd in red-zone efficiency allowed at 61.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.