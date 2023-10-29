Should you bet on Sonny Milano to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Milano scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Milano has no points on the power play.

Milano averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 31 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

