Terry McLaurin will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This season McLaurin has 37 grabs (on 51 targets) for a team-high 432 yards and one score, averaging 61.7 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Eagles

McLaurin vs the Eagles (since 2021): 5 GP / 85.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 85.6 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

McLaurin will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles concede 227.4 passing yards per game.

The Eagles' defense is 28th in the league by conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Commanders Player Previews

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-111)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McLaurin has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

McLaurin has been targeted on 51 of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (19.9% target share).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (38th in NFL).

McLaurin, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

McLaurin has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

