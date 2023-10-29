Will Terry McLaurin Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 8?
The Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Terry McLaurin hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.
Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)
- McLaurin's 432 receiving yards is the best mark on the Commanders. He has been targeted 51 times, and has 37 catches plus one touchdown (61.7 yards per game).
- McLaurin, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Terry McLaurin Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|4
|2
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|6
|5
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Bills
|6
|6
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|10
|8
|86
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|11
|6
|81
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|9
|6
|90
|0
