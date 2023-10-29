Will Tom Wilson score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Wilson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 31 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

