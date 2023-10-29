The Washington Capitals, with Tom Wilson, will be in action Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. If you'd like to wager on Wilson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 17:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In one of seven games this season, Wilson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in four of seven games this season, Wilson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wilson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability that Wilson hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 31 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 4 Points 1 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

