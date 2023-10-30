Daniel Gafford plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 113-106 win over the Grizzlies (his most recent action) Gafford posted 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we look at Gafford's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gafford's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA last year, allowing 44 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics allowed 23.1 per game last year, ranking them second in the NBA.

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Daniel Gafford vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 6 4 3 0 0 0 0 10/30/2022 10 0 1 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.