Lions vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 8
Going into their game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4), the Detroit Lions (5-2) are keeping their eye on nine players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 30 at Ford Field.
In their last outing, the Lions fell to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.
Last time out, the Raiders fell to the Chicago Bears 30-12.
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Ribs
|Out
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Toe
|Doubtful
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ankle
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Benito Jones
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Groin
|Questionable
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Lions vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Lions Season Insights
- The Lions own the 10th-ranked defense this season (316.9 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 377 yards per game.
- The Lions are putting up 24.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 21.6 points per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL with 258.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in passing yards allowed per contest (240.6).
- On the defensive side of the ball, Detroit has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking second-best by surrendering only 76.3 per game. The Lions rank 10th on offense (118.4 rushing yards per game).
- The Lions rank 11th in the league with a +2 turnover margin after forcing 9 turnovers (21st in the NFL) and committing seven (fifth in the NFL).
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, generating 284.1 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth with 316.4 total yards surrendered per contest.
- The Raiders' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, compiling 16 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 23 points allowed per contest.
- From an offensive angle, the Raiders are posting 215.6 passing yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank seventh in the NFL defensively (187.4 passing yards surrendered per game).
- Las Vegas' rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, registering 68.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, it ranks 25th with 129 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
- Regarding turnover margin, the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL this season. The team's margin checks in at -10, as they've forced five turnovers and committed 15.
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-375), Raiders (+290)
- Total: 46.5 points
