Tyus Jones and the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 113-106 win against the Grizzlies, Jones had 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-172)

Over 2.5 (-172) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were ranked fourth in the league defensively last year, allowing 111.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last year, allowing 44 per game.

The Celtics conceded 23.1 assists per contest last year (second in the league).

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/12/2023 14 4 0 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 15 6 1 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.