Wizards vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Washington Wizards (1-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Capital One Arena, play the Boston Celtics (2-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-10.5)
|229.5
|-500
|+375
Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info
Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) last season while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They had a +535 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The Wizards averaged 113.2 points per game last season (21st in the league) while allowing 114.4 per contest (17th in the NBA). They had a -99 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.2 points per game.
- These two teams racked up a combined 231.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allowed a combined 225.8 points per game last year, 3.7 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
- Boston covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Washington went 39-42-0 ATS last season.
Wizards and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Celtics
|+400
|+175
|-
