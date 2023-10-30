Wizards vs. Celtics October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Washington Wizards (0-1) take the court against the Boston Celtics (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wizards vs. Celtics Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games
- November 6 at the 76ers
- October 28 at home vs the Grizzlies
- November 1 at the Hawks
- November 8 at the Hornets
- November 3 at the Heat
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last year.
- Last season, Kyle Kuzma recorded an average of 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
- Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Deni Avdija averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Daniel Gafford put up 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 6.9 boards.
- Kristaps Porzingis' numbers last season were 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- Jrue Holiday posted 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists.
- Derrick White's numbers last season were 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wizards vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wizards
|Celtics
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.