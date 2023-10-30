The Washington Wizards' (1-1) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Monday, October 30 matchup with the Boston Celtics (2-0) at Capital One Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Ankle 8 8 0 Landry Shamet SG Out Toe

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream:

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10.5 229.5

