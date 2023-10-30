The Boston Celtics (2-0) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Washington went 25-27 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Celtics finished 20th.

The Wizards scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (113.2) than the Celtics gave up (111.4).

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Washington went 28-19.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Wizards scored 114.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 112.1.

At home, the Wizards gave up 114.6 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed away (114.1).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards drained fewer triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (37%) too.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries