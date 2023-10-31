Today's NBA lineup features three games, including the matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks travel to face the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and MSG

TNT and MSG Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 1-2

1-2 NY Record: 1-2

1-2 CLE Stats: 110.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)

110.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th) NY Stats: 105.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -2.5

NY -2.5 NY Odds to Win: -150

-150 CLE Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 214.5 points

The Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 2-1

2-1 SA Record: 1-2

1-2 PHO Stats: 109.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 102.7 Opp. PPG (third)

109.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 102.7 Opp. PPG (third) SA Stats: 109.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 123.7 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -7.5

PHO -7.5 PHO Odds to Win: -300

-300 SA Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 226.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers face the Orlando Magic

The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and BSFL

BSSC and BSFL Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 2-1

2-1 ORL Record: 2-0

2-0 LAC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

121.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth) ORL Stats: 109.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 91.5 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -7.5

LAC -7.5 LAC Odds to Win: -350

-350 ORL Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 220.5 points

