Where to Get Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
When you're cheering on Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with Robinson's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.
Head to Fanatics to get all your Brian Robinson Jr. and Commanders jerseys and other gear!
Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|121
|485
|5
|4.0
|24
|20
|256
|3
Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Robinson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|31
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|59
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|18
|63
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|38
|0
|6
|119
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Brian Robinson Jr.'s Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Giants -9.5
- Over/Under: 37 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.