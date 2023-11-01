When you're cheering on Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with Robinson's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 121 485 5 4.0 24 20 256 3

Robinson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1

Brian Robinson Jr.'s Next Game

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Giants -9.5

Giants -9.5 Over/Under: 37 points

