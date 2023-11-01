George Mason (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET, at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Upcoming George Mason games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Loyola (MD) H 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Bridgewater (VA) H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Tulane A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 N.C. A&T H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 La Salle A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Louis H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 VCU H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Richmond A 6:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 George Washington A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Saint Bonaventure H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Rhode Island H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UMass A 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Loyola Chicago H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Davidson A 2:30 PM

George Mason's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: EagleBank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top George Mason players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Keyshawn Hall 9 14.3 9.0 1.6 0.8 0.3 43.3% (45-104) 35.6% (16-45)
Darius Maddox 9 13.3 4.0 2.2 0.6 0.1 44.4% (44-99) 42.0% (21-50)
Amari Kelly 9 12.7 7.2 1.3 0.6 1.4 59.4% (41-69) 53.3% (8-15)
Ronald Polite 9 7.9 1.3 3.0 0.9 0.1 41.8% (28-67) 39.1% (9-23)
Baraka Okojie 9 7.4 2.8 2.0 0.8 0.1 38.1% (16-42) 29.4% (5-17)

