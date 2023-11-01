JMU's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Dukes are currently 6-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the William & Mary Tribe.

If you're looking to go to see the James Madison Dukes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming JMU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 William & Mary H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Maine A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Maryland A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UL Monroe A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Arkansas State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Louisiana H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Southern Miss A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Troy A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Georgia Southern H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Old Dominion H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Marshall H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Appalachian State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Georgia State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Marshall A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 South Alabama H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

JMU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: William & Mary Tribe
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for JMU's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top JMU players

Shop for JMU gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Peyton McDaniel 9 11.0 7.3 0.8 0.6 0.2 32.5% (37-114) 21.2% (14-66)
Jamia Hazell 9 11.0 5.0 1.8 1.0 0.1 38.8% (38-98) 28.6% (4-14)
Ashanti Barnes-Williams 9 7.6 5.0 1.1 0.3 0.3 50.0% (28-56) 55.6% (5-9)
Kseniia Kozlova 7 9.7 5.6 0.7 0.3 0.1 56.0% (28-50) -
Annalicia Goodman 9 6.4 4.9 0.0 0.6 0.7 61.0% (25-41) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.