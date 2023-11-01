The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Poole, in his most recent action, had 11 points and three steals in a 126-107 loss to the Celtics.

Below we will break down Poole's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-122)

Over 22.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game last season, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

The Hawks allowed 26 assists per game last season (22nd in the NBA).

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Jordan Poole vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 24 12 2 4 2 0 1 1/2/2023 45 28 6 5 2 0 2

