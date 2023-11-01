The Washington Wizards, with Kyle Kuzma, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 126-107 loss against the Celtics, Kuzma totaled 21 points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Kuzma, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA last year, giving up 44.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.0 per game.

On defense, the Hawks gave up 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 40 17 5 3 1 0 0 3/8/2023 35 25 10 6 2 0 2 2/28/2023 37 28 3 1 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.