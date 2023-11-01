A game at the Delaware State Hornets is next on the schedule for the Longwood Lancers (8-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Longwood Lancers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Longwood games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Delaware State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Gallaudet H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 VMI H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 North Carolina Central A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Dayton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Winthrop A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Charleston Southern H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Radford H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 South Carolina Upstate A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Presbyterian H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 High Point A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Charleston Southern A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Longwood's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Delaware State Hornets
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Memorial Hall Gym
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Longwood's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Longwood players

Shop for Longwood gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Walyn Napper 9 13.4 4.0 4.6 2.1 0.3 44.9% (48-107) 4.2% (1-24)
Johnathan Massie 9 12.9 5.6 1.8 1.2 0.8 40.4% (36-89) 38.2% (13-34)
Michael Christmas 9 12.2 7.7 0.7 0.6 0.4 44.7% (34-76) 29.4% (5-17)
Szymon Zapala 9 9.2 6.1 0.4 0.0 1.0 65.4% (34-52) 100.0% (1-1)
Elijah Tucker 9 7.4 5.0 0.3 0.7 0.1 62.8% (27-43) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.