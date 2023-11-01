Buy Tickets for Longwood Lancers Women's Basketball Games
Longwood's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Lancers are currently 2-5) on Monday, December 11 at 6:30 PM ET, away versus the Stony Brook Seawolves.
Upcoming Longwood games
Longwood's next matchup information
- Opponent: Stony Brook Seawolves
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Top Longwood players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Janay Turner
|7
|11.6
|2.3
|0.7
|1.4
|0.0
|38.1% (24-63)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Anne-Hamilton Leroy
|7
|9.9
|3.9
|1.7
|1.9
|0.0
|38.0% (27-71)
|20.0% (2-10)
|Malea Brown
|7
|9.1
|3.9
|1.7
|2.0
|0.0
|37.9% (25-66)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Adriana Shipp
|7
|8.6
|4.1
|0.9
|0.7
|0.3
|32.3% (21-65)
|26.1% (6-23)
|Kiki McIntyre
|7
|5.4
|1.6
|1.7
|1.7
|0.0
|37.5% (12-32)
|42.9% (3-7)
